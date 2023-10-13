ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — You and the whole family can visit Hobbs State Park and meet Mother Nature’s forest friends during its Living Forest Mystery event.

This non-scary family-friendly event will include crafts, interactive exhibits, music, and more. According to the event details online, the attraction will be a 40-minute guided hike along a 1/4-mile paved trail. Guests will meet and interact with costumed forest inhabitants to see if they can solve the Living Forest Mystery.

The event is free but you need to get a ticket, which you can get online.