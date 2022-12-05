ARKANSAS (KNWA/FOX24) — Startup accelerator and non-profit Heartland Forward is accepting applications for its 2023 “Idea Accelerator” cohort.

The program offers $5000 in financial support and mentoring to individuals looking to start up their own businesses. The program lasts 90 days, and operates virtually to support potential entrepreneurs.

Early applications for those interested in being a part of the 2023 cohort close on December 5th. For those unable to meet this deadline, the non-profit will accept applications until December 30th. According to the program’s website, those who are selected for the 2023 cohort will be notified by January 6th.

You can find more information about the program, or about heartland forward in general, on their website.