Fayetteville, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Botanical Garden of the Ozarks will be hosting their 6th annual International Festival on Sunday, September 18th. The free event will include multicultural music and dance performances, food vendors, and crafts. The festival will begin at 3 p.m. and will continue until 7 p.m. at the gardens.

The event will also mark the last day of “Welcoming Week,” where communities across the country highlight minority residents to raise awareness for their respective cultures. The botanical garden says the event is free thanks to the Walmart Foundation, but is encouraging people interested in attending to RSVP in advance through their website.