BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — There’s a new scholarship fund at NWACC and it’s in memory of a young boy who was a victim of child abuse and killed and the age of six.

Isaiah Torres’ story made national headlines, with both his parents being sentenced to prison in connection to his death. The news also made some people jump into action to help protect children.

Amy Gourley is a local nurse for Highlands Oncology Group. She says she felt inspired to start the scholarship after hearing Isaiah’s story. Now, she wants to raise money to go towards a scholarship that will honor Isaiah by, “investing in the education of NWACC students who are pursuing degrees in Social Work or Child Advocacy Studies.”

If you would like to donate, you can follow the following instructions:

Click on DONATE NOW tab

Enter the amount you wish to donate

Click DESIGNATION drop box and select ‘OTHER’