SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — You’re invited to come out to John Brown University’s Christmas Candlelight Service. It’s an annual tradition with the Cathedral Choir that’s been happening since 1942.

Director of Choral Activities Seung-Won Cho and Head of Music & Theatre Department Liesl Dromi joined KNWA Today to talk about the upcoming performance.

You can watch it for free at JBU on December 7, 8, and 9. No tickets are required.