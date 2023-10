SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — John Brown University is keeping tradition alive with its annual toilet paper basketball game happening on Friday, Oct. 27.

If you bring a canned good, or two, you will be given a roll of TP to throw onto the court after the Golden Eagles make their first basket.

The game starts at 7:00 P.M. at Bill George Arena. Doors open at 5:30 P.M.

Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for kids 10-17.