ELM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The NWA Food Bank’s mission is to make food accessible to everyone in the community. There’s an event coming up that calls for your help.

Jewels of Giving will take place Aug. 25 at 6 P.M. at the Heroncrest Event Center on Elmdale Lake. It’s the largest, annual fundraising event to help raise awareness of food insecurity in NWA.

All proceeds will benefit NWA Food Bank. You can more event information, including how to purchase tickets, online.