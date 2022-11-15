FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The annual Jingle Bell Jog will return to Fayetteville for its 10th year in December to support the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks. The non-profit will be hosting a 5k option, as well as a fun run for kids 12 and older.

The garden says runners are encouraged to come dressed in holiday outfits, including ugly Christmas sweaters, Santa hats, and elf ears! Tuesday on KNWA Today, the garden also announced that if 500 people sign up for the 5k before December 1st, the garden will donate 5000 meals to the Northwest Arkansas Food Pantry.

Tickets will be available for pre-sale at a discounted rate until December 10th. Pre-sale prices are $45 for the 5k and $17.50 for the fun run. After that, tickets will be $50 for the 5k and $22.50 for the fun run.

For more event details and to buy tickets, you can visit the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks’ website here.