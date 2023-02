FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A mountain film festival is coming to NWA and will benefit a local non-profit, Pedal it Forward.

Pedal it Forward makes bikes accessible to everyone in the community by repairing old bikes and donating them.

The Kendal Mountain Film Festival will take place Thurs., March 2 at 6:30 p.m. at the Fayetteville Public Library. It’ll include stories from travelers from across the globe and a raffle prize.

You can purchase tickets online.