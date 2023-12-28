BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Scott Family Amazeum is inviting families to attend their New Year’s Eve celebration called “Zing in the New Year!”

Organizers say the event is designed with kids in mind, and will have a “rock and roll” theme. The museum’s website says attending families will be able to explore activities focused on music, sound and geology. A few examples were shown on Thursday during a live interview on KNWA Today (clip attached!), including a guitar that could be played using only rocks as frets.

The event is free to members and kids under 2 years old, and $12 for everyone else. It’ll be located at the Amazeum in Bentonville on December 31, and will run from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.