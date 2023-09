ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — Pucker up and get ready to kiss a pig all for diabetes research.

This year will be the 21st year for Kiss a Pig, a charity gala for the American Diabetes Association.

The candidate that raises the most money will get to kiss a pig at the event happening on Sat., Oct. 7 at the Roger Convention Center.

You can see who the candidates are and more information about purchasing a ticket, online.