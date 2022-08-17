FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A casino night and charity fundraiser will be held on Friday, August 19th, at the Walton Arts Center. The event, called ‘Las Faygas,’ features a poker tournament alongside other casino games, and raises money for the C.A.R.E. initiative.

The C.A.R.E. initiative is a local non-profit that was started by the marketing agency Saatchi and Saatchi X. The initiative gives money to several non-profits in the are that support children through abuse and neglect.

This is the first time in years C.A.R.E. has been able to hold the fundraiser due to COVID-19. Tickets are available for general entry, casino games, and the poker tournament. You can purchase them through the Walton Arts Center here.