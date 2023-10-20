ROGERS, Ark. ( KNWA/FOX24) — Dress up, decorate your bike, and get ready to celebrate Dia De Los Muertos with a group bike ride and after-party.

Latinas en Bici is hosting its annual event at Tar House on Sat., Nov. 4. The first ride starts at 10 A.M. The after-party starts at 12:00 P.M. There will be four bike rides, mariachi, Mexican treats, and face painting.

Tickets for group rides are $25, but the afterparty is free. All proceeds will go back to the non-profit and be used towards its mission of improving the well-being of Latinas through bike rides and multicultural events.

You can choose your ride and pay for your tickets online.