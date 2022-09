ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — You have the chance to listen and learn from the female community leaders during a panel next week hosted by LatinXNA.

The panel will be Wednesday, Sept. 21 from 4:00 P.M. to 5:30 P.M. on the 18th hole at LPGA.

The event will include an opportunity to network and hear panelists’ success stories.

You can register for the event online.