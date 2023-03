FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Life Styles Inc. invites you to an inaugural event aimed to “foster the remarkable abilities of people with developmental disabilities.”

The ball will take place Sat., March 11 at the Fayetteville Public Library from 6:00 – 9:30 p.m.

Tickets are $50 for adults and $35 for kids.

All proceeds go back to Life Styles and its mission to offer support and services to its clients.