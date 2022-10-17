FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The first-ever ‘Locale Fashion Show’ is being held in Fayetteville on Thursday, October 20th.

The event is hosted by the First National Bank of Arkansas and benefits the Children’s Safety Center of Washington County.

According to the event’s website, guests will get exclusive looks at the holiday collections for five local boutiques during a runway presentation. The event will also include hors d’oeuvres and exclusive shopping opportunities through pop-up stores.

Standing tickets are $25 per person, seated tickets are $50, and VIP tickets are $150.