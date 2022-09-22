FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Magdalene Serenity House has helped women who have experienced trauma, sexual exploitation, addiction, and incarceration for five years.

Exec. Director April Bachrodt joined our KNWA Today team and discussed the history of the Magdalene Serenity House and the services it provides to its residents.

The nonprofit will be hosting its graduation ceremony, celebrating the residents who’ve completed the two-year program, on Thurs., Sept. 29 from 5:00 – 6:30 p.m. at Mount Sequoyah.