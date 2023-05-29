SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A local bookstore is amplifing minority voices in Northwest Arkansas.

Diana Dominguez joined KNWA Today to discuss the inspiration behind Mas Libritos, which recently moved to a permanent location at Bites & Bowls.

You can follow Mas Libritos and stay up-to-date with the latest regarding its soft opening and grand opening on social media.

Mas Libritos describes itself as a Latina-owned, intersectional feminist independent pop-up bookstore centering the stories of Black, Indigenous, and people of color communities.