SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — You can see master juggler and visual artist Jay Gilligan at the Jones Center on Sat., November 11.

According to the website, Gilligan creates stunning soundscapes and vivid images that stir a sense of cosmic connection within all of us. REFLEX is great for kids, families, and all ages.

You can purchase tickets to see the REFLEX performance for $10. The show starts at 2 p.m.

A ticket also includes free access to FAMJAM Saturday at the Jones Center.