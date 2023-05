SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Several medical clinics are coming together to host a Hispanic/Latino wellness fair next week.

It’ll take place Fri., June 9 from 10 A.M. – 2 P.M. at the UAMS Schmieding Center in Springdale.

You can drop in any time and check out the free services that’ll be offered, as well as learn more about the different resources offered in the community.