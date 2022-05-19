FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — May is National Pet Month and all month long we’re introducing to you pets up for adoption!
McFlurry is available for you to come to play with at Fayetteville Animal Services. Hours are available on their website.
by: Crystal Martinez
Posted:
Updated:
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — May is National Pet Month and all month long we’re introducing to you pets up for adoption!
McFlurry is available for you to come to play with at Fayetteville Animal Services. Hours are available on their website.