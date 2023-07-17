ROGERS, AR – (KNWA/KFTA) Arkansas Public Theatre (APT) is hosting an upcoming production of the musical “It Shoulda Been You” this July.

The show will run at the Victory Theater in Rogers on Friday, July 21st and 28th, and Saturday, July 22nd and 29th, at 8:00 pm. Additional matinee shows are scheduled for Sunday, July 23rd and 30th, starting at 2:00 pm. There will also be a special Thursday performance on July 27th, at 8:00 pm.

“It Shoulda Been You” is a witty and engaging musical that tells the story of a wedding day gone awry, filled with unexpected twists, turns, and humorous mishaps.

Tickets for “It Shoulda Been You” start at $25. For more information about the show and ticket purchases, visit APT’s official website or contact The Victory Theater box office directly.