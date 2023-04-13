NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) – Arvest Bank’s 13th annual Million Meals campaign is underway until May 27th. The campaign is a fundraiser for a total of 84 food banks across Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma, though Arvest says that all donations will stay local.

On April 13th during an appearance on KNWA Today and Fox24 News at 7, Arvest announced that since the campaign started, the company had already raised around $69,000 in donations.

The company says donations can be given directly to staff at any Arvest Bank location, through the Arvest Go banking app, or by calling (866) 952-9523.