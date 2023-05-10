BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – A national organization is bringing over 50 mountain bikers from across 16 states to Bentonville starting Thursday, May 10th, for their “Minority Mountain Biker’s Week.”

The organizing group, Minority Mountain Bikers, says the Bentonville event will be a five-day gathering of black and brown riders from around the country participating in mountain biking skills clinics, guided rides, and social events. The event begins with a meet-and-greet, followed by skills clinics, guided rides, and visits to Bentonville’s museums and other points of interest.

The group’s founder, Harry Hill, says the mission of his organizations events is to “provide a platform to promote and showcase group mountain biker rides, provide mountain biking training to children and adults, and develop a network of minority mountain bike riders across the country.”

Registration for the event is closed, but readers can follow Minority Mountain Bikers and their partners, Vibe Tribe Adventures on social media to learn about upcoming events. In an interview on KNWA Today, Hill also says he hopes the area’s public can join them on their events this weekend.