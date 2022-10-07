FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Miracles & Magic chairs Kelley Cullen and Lane Crosno discussed their Friday radiothon fundraiser on KNWA Today and Fox24 News at 7.

The 8th annual Miracles & Magic Radiothon is taking place for most of the day on October 7th, and benefits Arkansas Children’s Northwest.

There are three different ways to give a gift during the radiothon.

Listeners can call 479-455-KIDS (5437)

Text “ACNW” to 51555

Go online to the website here for a gift

The radiothon goes from 6 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. The radiothon raised $128,000 during last year’s event.