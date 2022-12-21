FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Miss Arkansas, Ebony Mitchell, joined KNWA Today and shares her favorite memories of competing on the national stage for Miss America.

Mitchell won the title of Miss Arkansas 2022 at the 84th Miss Arkansas Scholarship Pageant.

Her platform involves teaching children about online safety and how to not fall victim to online predators. She’s traveled throughout the state, visiting schools and meeting with government leaders on ways we can all keep kids safe online.

You can purchase her children’s book that focuses on this topic online.