Elm Springs, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Junior League of Northwest Arkansas will hold its Moonlight Masquerade Gala this Friday, February 3rd. The 11th annual event is a fundraiser to support the nonprofit organization’s efforts throughout the year.

On the Junior League’s website, they describe the event as a chance to “unmask domestic violence with the goal to educate the public on what domestic violence is and that it does not discriminate within any demographic.”

The event begins at 7 p.m. on February 3rd, and will take place at the Heroncrest Event Center.

Individual tickets start at $125. For a full list of purchasing options and further event details, you can visit the Junior League’s event page here.