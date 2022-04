FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Morgan Nick Foundation will host its “Everyday Heroes” run Saturday, May 14.

The run will include a 25k, 5k, and 1 mile walk at Chaffee Crossing.

If you pre-register before April 15, you could get a free t-shirt.

Entry fees are $85 for the 25k, $35 for the 5K/1 mile walk, and $45 to participate virtually. It’s $10 for kids 10 and under.

You can register for the race online.