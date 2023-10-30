FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Botanical Garden of the Ozarks is inviting the public to their “Murder Mystery in the Garden” fundraising event this November.

The story behind the mystery, written by Jules Taylor of Arts Live Theatre, will take guests throughout the garden to find clues, talk to witnesses, and work together as actors play out key events.

The evening will also include food and drinks as part of the ticket cost. Regular tickets are $65 per person. However, guests can opt to pay $100 instead to be a “celebrity guest,” who will be involved in the mystery itself. Proceeds from ticket sales go towards supporting the garden’s mission and operations.

Dates and times that are still available at the time of writing include November 9 and November 11, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The garden says their November 12 day has been filled.

A link that includes more information and connects to ticket sales is available here.