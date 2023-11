BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — November is Native American Heritage Month and while the month is coming to a close, we’re lucky enough to have a Museum of Native American History in NWA that you can check out any time.

The museum is located at 202 SW O St. in Bentonville. It’s open Tuesday – Saturday 11:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. Admission is free.

You can check out its website to see upcoming exhibitions and more of its services.