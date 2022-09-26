FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — NASA will intentionally collide a spacecraft with an asteroid Monday evening to test whether it would be able to redirect future asteroids headed towards earth.

The mission is called “DART,” which is short for double asteroid redirection test. On September 26th, around 6:15 pm CT, NASA plans to collide the DART spacecraft with the asteroid Dimorphos. Although this asteroid isn’t a threat to Earth, data from this collision will inform future strategies for NASA in the event that an asteroid does pose a danger to our planet.

NASA is partnering with John Hopkins University’s Applied Physics Laboratory for this mission. You can find more in-depth information about the mission on their website here. You can watch the build-up ahead of Monday’s collision, and follow along with the collision live, through NASA’s webpage here.