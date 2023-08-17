FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — August 17 is National Thrift Shop Day.

Beautiful Lives Boutique is a non-profit thrifting boutique that partners with different ministries like Hub of Hope, Saving Grace, and the James 127 Foundation. Profits are given to these organizations that serve women and children in need in our community.

BLB is currently preparing for its annual fundraiser and private shopping event happening on Sept. 11. Tickets are $10. You can find more information including store locations online.