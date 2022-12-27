BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Art museum Crystal Bridges is hosting a series of free winter break events for families to enjoy during the late holiday season.

Until January 2nd, 2023, the Crystal Bridges will be hosting their free Winter Break Wonders events every day from 1 pm to 4 pm.

Additionally, on New Year’s Eve, the museum will offer community members a family-friendly celebration, titled “Noon Year’s Eve.” The event will run from 11 am to 3 pm at Crystal Bridges, and offers artmaking, live music, performances, and a Coca-Cola “Noon Year’s” toast.

If you plan to attend the Noon Year’s Eve celebration, the museum’s Adam Fulwiler recommends showing up near when the event begins, since the event has brought in thousands of people in years prior.

For more information about the events described above, you can visit Crystal Bridge’s website, linked here. Information on the winter events can currently be found around halfway down the page.