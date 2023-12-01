NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — Northwest Health needs volunteers and there are several ways you can give back.

Volunteers will be placed at Northwest Health facility and work in different areas including the information desk, surgery waiting room, or the thrift shop.

There are also several events coming up that you can take part in, the flyers with information are listed below.

If you would like to learn more about volunteering and how to become one, you can call the Supervisor of Volunteer Services, Nancy Stewart at 479-757-4106 or email her at nancy_stewart2@nwa-health.com