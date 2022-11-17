ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — You can shop from more than 180 merchants at the NWA Boutique Show.

The show will be at the Rogers Convention Center Fri., Nov. 18, and Sat., Nov. 19.

There are different shows you can register to be a part of, including VIP night and Girl’s Night Out. You can purchase tickets online. Times for each of the events are listed below.

Friday, November 18

9:00 a.m. —11:00 a.m. VIP Shopping

​11:00 a.m. — 4:30 p.m. General Admission

5:00 p.m. — 9:00 p.m. Girls Night Out

Saturday, November 19

9:00 a.m. — 6:00 p.m. General Admission

A portion of proceeds from VIP Shopping will benefit the Junior Civic League and a portion of proceeds from Girls Night Out will benefit the Junior League of NWA.