LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — Grab your paddles and get ready to play some pickleball for a great cause!

Challenge for Hope supports the Boys & Girls Club, NWA Women’s Shelter, and NWA Food Bank.

Pickleball Prize money includes $200 per division – Beginner, intermediate, and advanced.

You can also attend Oktoberfest which will include lawn games, goody bags, dinner & drinks, and music.

NWA Challege for Hope will take place on Thursday, Oct. 12. Play starts at 5 p.m. at Matrix Racquet & Fitness club.