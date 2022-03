ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Northwest Arkansas family has made it their mission to raise awareness about a rare disease called Tango2.

Kaitlyn and Russ Fryar’s son died in October 2020 from the disease.

In his honor, the family is hosting “Husdon’s Heroes 5k Run/Walk & Raffle” on Saturday, April 16 at 8:00 A.M. at Lake Atalanta.

Every dollar donated will go towards funding research grants to find a cure for Tango2.