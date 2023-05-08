BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The local group Interform is bringing back its NWA Fashion Week event this year in June.

The event’s website says the week’s mission is to “highlight fashion trends, burgeoning local brands and up and coming designers, to celebrate Northwest Arkansas’ growing culture, and raise awareness and support for local organizations that are doing incredible things.”

This year, the three-day event will be hosted at The Momentary in Bentonville, and begins on Thursday, June 8th, and continues through Saturday, June 10th. A full breakdown of the event is available through Interform’s website here, and tickets are available here.

This week is only one part of a month-long series of events Interform is calling “Assembly.” The event series is aimed at highlighting Northwest Arkansas artists and designers through several programs and exhibitions.