ELM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Come shop from small business owners, makers, artists, and crafters at the 2023 NWA Girl Gang Winter Market.

The market, which features crafts and goods from local entrepreneurs, will take place Sat., Feb. 11 at Heroncrest Event Center from 10 A.M. – 3 P.M.

You find more information about NWA Girl Gang by following them on social media or checking out their website.