NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The nonprofit NWA Gives is providing details about their upcoming ‘NWA Gives Day.’ The day furthers the organization’s mission of providing support for Northwest Arkansas’ extensive list of other nonprofits.

On April 6th from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., community members will be encouraged to donate any amount to any of the affiliated organizations in the region looking to make a positive impact on the lives of Arkansans.

According to the NWA Gives website, the day of fundraising began five years ago, when the organization was able to raise over $200,000 for local nonprofits during the event’s 12-hour period.

More information on ‘NWA Gives Day,’ and the organizations it supports, can be found on their website, linked here.