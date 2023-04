LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Junior Achievement of Arkansas will host its annual Bowl-A-Thon Fri., April 21.

Junior Achievement, also known as JA of Arkansas, prepares young people for success. The non-profit teaches kids about career skills and financial literacy.

The Bowl-A-Thon raises money to support the program. The 1:30 p.m. shift is sold out but the 4:00 p.m. shift lanes are available.

You can purchase tickets online.