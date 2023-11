FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — It’s not too early to start your holiday shopping, and what better gift than something from NWA made by people from here?

That’s the motto for this year’s NWA Maker’s Market. Shop from 250 booths, each one selling local crafts, art, and handmade furniture.

The event will take place on Sunday, Nov. 5 from 10:00 A.M. – 4:00 P.M. at the Washington County Fairgrounds. There will be food trucks, beer, and live music. Parking is $5.