FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The American Heart Assoc. is getting ready to host a party with a purpose this weekend.

Paint the Town Red will take place Sat., June 17 at JJ’s Live. The event begins at 7:00 P.M. The theme this year is Keep it Country. There will be a social reception, a silent auction, and several different lounges.

AHA’s Arkansas chapter uses this event to raise funds it needs to continue to provide resources for people in the community.

You can purchase your ticket right now online.