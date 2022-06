FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Smokehouse Players and The Arkansas Playwrights workshop are coming together to spotlight a series of staged readings all in support of the Magdalene Serenity House.

NWA Playwrights Festival will take place June 14 – June 19 at the Ozark Mountain Smokehouse in the Chillin’ Room, 1725 S. Smokehouse Trail in Fayetteville.

You can find more details about the festival on their website.