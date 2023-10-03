BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — It’s an evening of food and fun to raise money to support programs at the NWA Women’s Shelter.

NWA Women’s Shelter helps support those affected by domestic violence. The non-profit helps through different services including a 24-hour emergency hotline, providing temporary shelter, and client services.

On Oct. 28 you can help give back to the organization’s mission by attending the 14th Annual Fresh Start at 21c in Bentonville from 6-9 p.m.

There will be casino game tables featuring poker, blackjack, roulette, and craps. All the money raised will benefit the NWA Women’s Shelter. You can purchase tickets online.