ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — You can help raise money and awareness for suicide prevention Sunday, Sept. 18 by participating in the Out of the Darkness NWA walk.

The walk will take place at Orchards Park in Bentonville at 1:30 P.M.

You can follow the organization on social media for updates and register online or in person on the day of the community walk.

The event benefits the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.