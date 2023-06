FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Art Ventures NWA invites you to join a house party celebrating art and music during Pride month.

The house party will take place at the Pryor Center Fri., June 23 from 6 – 10 p.m. Doors open at 5:45 P.M. There, you will experience a night of art, music, and community. Live performances include Taiga, Oh Losha, XOLO, and SusieQ.

The event is free to the public.