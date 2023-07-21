FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — NWA is home to the only non-profit professional classical ballet school in the area.

Ozark Ballet Theater offers preschool, beginner, intermediate, and advanced ballet classes. It operates out of two studios, including one at the Arkansas Arts Academy.

It’s looking to raise funds to build a world-class studio in NWA. The studio will support up to 250 students along with 80 students who attend on a full scholarship.

OBT is hosting a gala Sat., July 22 to raise money. Tickets are $85. It’ll take place at the Butterfield Trail Village in Fayetteville from 6:30 P.M. – 9 P.M. There will be a special performance from OBT, catering by Tavola Trattoria, and a silent auction.

You can find other ways to show your support by visiting its website.