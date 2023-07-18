ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Ozark Mission Project is continuing its annual summer efforts with projects in Rogers this week helping city residents.

This is the third week the nonprofit and its young volunteers have been supporting Arkansas residents with projects like building accessibility ramps and conducting house maintenance for people who might not otherwise be able to improve their living conditions themselves.

The group will be helping families in Rogers this week. Earlier this summer, the nonprofit did similar work in Fayetteville, Siloam Springs, Conway, West Memphis, Little Rock, North Little Rock, and Wynne.

While the nonprofit has a few adult employees, the bulk of its project workforce consists of volunteer youths looking to get involved in supporting others.

You can find more information on the Ozark Mission Project on their website, and view a gallery of their recent work below.