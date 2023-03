BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Registration is now open for a race that gives you the opportunity to check out mountain bike trails in a new way.

Paradise Found 5k is returning this year, registration is $35. The race is limited to the first 300 people to sign up.

It’ll take place Sat., July 8 at 7 A.M. at Coler Mountain Bike Preserve. Proceeds benefit the Peel Compton Foundation.

You can register online.